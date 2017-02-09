Man dies after detained by Ector County sheriff's deputies

ODESSA, Texas (AP) - Investigators in West Texas say a 47-year-old man has died after becoming unresponsive while being held in a patrol vehicle.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday identified the man as David Shain Maestas. An autopsy will be done.

A sheriff's statement says officials with the Ector County Environmental Office were in Gardendale on Tuesday and requested help from deputies. Representatives with the Texas Comptroller's Office were also present in a stolen property investigation.

The statement says investigators detained Maestas at the scene and put him in the back of a patrol vehicle. Officials didn't immediately say why Maestas was being held.

Maestas was later found unresponsive and taken to an Odessa hospital, where he was declared dead.

Texas Rangers will help investigate the death. Further details weren't immediately released.

