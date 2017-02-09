FBI looking for serial bank robber named "The Barrel Chested Bandit"

The Dallas FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is asking for help in finding a serial bank robber.

Dubbed “The Barrel Chested Bandit” by the FBI, the man has been seen robbing numerous banks in the Texas, New Mexico and Arizona area. In each robbery the man has had a small handgun and demanded money from the bank tellers. He then leaves on foot. He has worn a hat in all of his robberies, and sunglasses in six of the eight.

The “Barrel Chested Bandit” is described as a white male in his mid-40s to early 50s, 5’6” – 5’10” tall, approximately 250 pounds, with a large build, light complexion and gray hair.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this individual.

Here is a list of the banks he has robbed:

August 24 – Arizona Central Credit Union – 787 South Alvernon Way, Tucson, Arizona

August 31 – LeTourneau Federal Credit Union – 2301 South High Street, Longview, Texas

September 12 – Bank of the West – 500 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico

October 18 – First Bank Southwest – 2400 South Georgia Street, Amarillo, Texas

November 2 – Alliance Bank – 1226 South Broadway, Sulphur Springs, Texas

November 30 – US Bank – 2300 Louisiana Boulevard, NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico

December 12 – Amarillo National Bank – 2530 South Georgia Street, Amarillo, Texas

February 4 – First National Bank – 2021 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico

If you have any information the FBI asks that you contact your local FBI field office.