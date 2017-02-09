FBI looking for serial bank robber named "The Barrel Chested Ban - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

FBI looking for serial bank robber named "The Barrel Chested Bandit"

Source FBI Source FBI
Source FBI Source FBI
Source FBI Source FBI
Source FBI Source FBI
DALLAS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Dallas FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is asking for help in finding a serial bank robber.

Dubbed “The Barrel Chested Bandit” by the FBI, the man has been seen robbing numerous banks in the Texas, New Mexico and Arizona area. In each robbery the man has had a small handgun and demanded money from the bank tellers. He then leaves on foot. He has worn a hat in all of his robberies, and sunglasses in six of the eight.

The “Barrel Chested Bandit” is described as a white male in his mid-40s to early 50s, 5’6” – 5’10” tall, approximately 250 pounds, with a large build, light complexion and gray hair. 

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this individual.

Here is a list of the banks he has robbed:

  • August 24 – Arizona Central Credit Union – 787 South Alvernon Way, Tucson, Arizona
  • August 31 – LeTourneau Federal Credit Union – 2301 South High Street, Longview, Texas
  • September 12 – Bank of the West – 500 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • October 18 – First Bank Southwest – 2400 South Georgia Street, Amarillo, Texas
  • November 2 – Alliance Bank – 1226 South Broadway, Sulphur Springs, Texas
  • November 30 – US Bank – 2300 Louisiana Boulevard, NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • December 12 – Amarillo National Bank – 2530 South Georgia Street, Amarillo, Texas
  • February 4 – First National Bank – 2021 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico

If you have any information the FBI asks that you contact your local FBI field office.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Nocona opens a new park

    Nocona opens a new park

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:53:25 GMT

    Children can enjoy the new park in Nocona which is part of the Nocona Playground Project.  Phase one was complete on Saturday. The "Tot Lot" was built in three days and financed completely by the Nocona community. More than $130,000 dollars was raised to finance the project. 

    Children can enjoy the new park in Nocona which is part of the Nocona Playground Project.  Phase one was complete on Saturday. The "Tot Lot" was built in three days and financed completely by the Nocona community. More than $130,000 dollars was raised to finance the project. 

  • Texoma goes Cajun for 10th annual festival

    Texoma goes Cajun for 10th annual festival

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:44:54 GMT

    Gators roamed Texoma for the 10th annual Cajun Festival in Wichita Falls on Saturday. Hundreds came out to catch a glimpse of the reptiles. The event was hosted by Downtown Proud and the Elks Lodge. 

    Gators roamed Texoma for the 10th annual Cajun Festival in Wichita Falls on Saturday. Hundreds came out to catch a glimpse of the reptiles. The event was hosted by Downtown Proud and the Elks Lodge. 

  • Global 'WannaCry' ransomware cyberattack seeks cash for data

    Global 'WannaCry' ransomware cyberattack seeks cash for data

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:43:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:43:07 GMT

    Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.

    Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.

    •   
Powered by Frankly