Texas House gets committee assignments; top bills can move - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texas House gets committee assignments; top bills can move

Source: KAUZ Source: KAUZ

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Texas House has announced committee assignments, meaning lower chamber debate can being on some of the session's most contentious issues.

Speaker Joe Straus tapped Republican Rep. John Zerwas of Richmond to head the Appropriations Committee, which devises the House's proposed state budget.

The State Affairs Committee, which handles many hot-button bills, will again be run by Corsicana Republican Byron Cook. The new Public Education Committee Chairman is Republican Rep. Dan Huberty from Humble.

The Legislature is barred from approving many bills early in the session. But Gov. Greg Abbott's "emergency items" are exceptions, and debate beings in committees.

The Texas Senate has had committee assignments for weeks, and the full upper chamber has already approved a "sanctuary cities" bill and an overhaul of ethics rules for elected officials.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Nocona opens a new park

    Nocona opens a new park

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:53:25 GMT

    Children can enjoy the new park in Nocona which is part of the Nocona Playground Project.  Phase one was complete on Saturday. The "Tot Lot" was built in three days and financed completely by the Nocona community. More than $130,000 dollars was raised to finance the project. 

    Children can enjoy the new park in Nocona which is part of the Nocona Playground Project.  Phase one was complete on Saturday. The "Tot Lot" was built in three days and financed completely by the Nocona community. More than $130,000 dollars was raised to finance the project. 

  • Texoma goes Cajun for 10th annual festival

    Texoma goes Cajun for 10th annual festival

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:44:54 GMT

    Gators roamed Texoma for the 10th annual Cajun Festival in Wichita Falls on Saturday. Hundreds came out to catch a glimpse of the reptiles. The event was hosted by Downtown Proud and the Elks Lodge. 

    Gators roamed Texoma for the 10th annual Cajun Festival in Wichita Falls on Saturday. Hundreds came out to catch a glimpse of the reptiles. The event was hosted by Downtown Proud and the Elks Lodge. 

  • Global 'WannaCry' ransomware cyberattack seeks cash for data

    Global 'WannaCry' ransomware cyberattack seeks cash for data

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:43:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:43:07 GMT

    Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.

    Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.

    •   
Powered by Frankly