Healthy meals at Olive Garden

Children can enjoy the new park in Nocona which is part of the Nocona Playground Project. Phase one was complete on Saturday. The "Tot Lot" was built in three days and financed completely by the Nocona community. More than $130,000 dollars was raised to finance the project.
Gators roamed Texoma for the 10th annual Cajun Festival in Wichita Falls on Saturday. Hundreds came out to catch a glimpse of the reptiles. The event was hosted by Downtown Proud and the Elks Lodge.
Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.
Pilgrims quietly await Pope Francis at Fatima for canonization ceremony.
4 candidates to be FBI director are in line for interviews Saturday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, at Justice Department headquarters.
