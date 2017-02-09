Healthy meals at Olive Garden

Olive Garden likes to help everyone stay on track and eat healthy. One of the most popular New Year's resolutions is always to eat healthier and your probably looking for fresh and flavorful new dishes that will help you to stay on track in 2017.

Their chef is showing how to create one of their newest low-calorie dishes, Chicken Margherita, from the brand-new Tastes of the Mediterranean menu. This dish features fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, basil pesto and a lemon garlic sauce, while keeping it light with Parmesan crusted zucchini instead of pasta.

