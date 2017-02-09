Texas student from Jordan freed from immigration detention - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texas student from Jordan freed from immigration detention

Source RNN Source RNN

HOUSTON (AP) - A Houston high school student from Jordan and who was detained last month following President Donald Trump's executive order to curb immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries has been released from detention.

Sixteen-year-old Mohammad Abu Khadra arrived in Houston on Wednesday. He lives with his brother in nearby Katy.

The Houston Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2k8tDx4 ) that Mohammad was detained Jan. 28 after flying to Houston. He was transferred to a detention facility in Chicago.

Jordan is not on the list of countries included in Trump's order. Mohammad's family's attorney, Ali Zakaria, has said it appears officials were tagging travelers from other Muslim-majority countries for secondary security screenings.

Zakaria has said Mohammad may have revealed he was enrolled at a public high school, in violation of his tourist visa.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Nocona opens a new park

    Nocona opens a new park

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:53:25 GMT

    Children can enjoy the new park in Nocona which is part of the Nocona Playground Project.  Phase one was complete on Saturday. The "Tot Lot" was built in three days and financed completely by the Nocona community. More than $130,000 dollars was raised to finance the project. 

    Children can enjoy the new park in Nocona which is part of the Nocona Playground Project.  Phase one was complete on Saturday. The "Tot Lot" was built in three days and financed completely by the Nocona community. More than $130,000 dollars was raised to finance the project. 

  • Texoma goes Cajun for 10th annual festival

    Texoma goes Cajun for 10th annual festival

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:44:54 GMT

    Gators roamed Texoma for the 10th annual Cajun Festival in Wichita Falls on Saturday. Hundreds came out to catch a glimpse of the reptiles. The event was hosted by Downtown Proud and the Elks Lodge. 

    Gators roamed Texoma for the 10th annual Cajun Festival in Wichita Falls on Saturday. Hundreds came out to catch a glimpse of the reptiles. The event was hosted by Downtown Proud and the Elks Lodge. 

  • Global 'WannaCry' ransomware cyberattack seeks cash for data

    Global 'WannaCry' ransomware cyberattack seeks cash for data

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:43:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:43:07 GMT

    Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.

    Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.

    •   
Powered by Frankly