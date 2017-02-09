Pilot identified in helicopter crash near Lake Kickapoo

A Holliday man was airlifted to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls after crashing his helicopter early Thursday afternoon.

Officials said at approximately 2 p.m. the helicopter, being flown by 62-year-old Perry Luig of Holliday, lost power and crashed in a pasture near Lake Kickapoo. Luig was able to crawl away from the crash and call 911 and direct them to his location. He was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

One family member tells our Ian Klein, that he did sustain fractured ribs and vertebrae, but is in stable condition.

The FAA has been notified and will be investigating the crash.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ. All Rights Reserved.