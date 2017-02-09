Beaumont police arrest mom, daughter in staged kidnapping

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) - Beaumont police say a woman who allegedly had money trouble staged a kidnapping involving her 7-year-old daughter and her own mother.

Police on Thursday arrested 25-year-old Tiffany Hawkins and 38-year-old Brandy Springer on misdemeanor charges of filing a false police report. Police say the women faked the Feb. 2 abduction to explain to Hawkins' boyfriend about some missing money.

Officer Carol Riley says Hawkins and her child were bound with duct tape, photos were taken, both were locked in a car trunk and photos were sent to the boyfriend.

Police were summoned.

Riley says Hawkins and her daughter were located unharmed. Evidence led to charges.

The girl was placed with other relatives as Child Protective Services investigates.

Online records didn't immediately list bond or attorney information for Hawkins and Springer.

