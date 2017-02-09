A Long Streak of Warm Weather Begins

This afternoon will be a warmer version of yesterday. Wednesday highs were in the 50s, today we'll make it to the mid and upper 60s. The average high temperature for this time of the year according to our climatology is 59. The average high temperature in our seven day forecast is around 70. Our weather will not change much day-to-day through Saturday. Our next weather headline comes from a storm system, now over the Pacific, which will sweep across the southern plains this weekend triggering thunderstorms Sunday evening and Monday morning. Based on current model info we're not too concerned about severe thunderstorms but we'll monitor as new data comes in.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist