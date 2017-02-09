Pilot of crashed helicopter identified - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Pilot of crashed helicopter identified

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source Archer County News Source Archer County News
LAKE KICKAPOO, Tx (KAUZ) -

Police have identified the pilot of the helicopter that crashed as 62 year old Terry Luig of Archer City. Luig was able to crawl away from the crash and contact 911. He was airlifted to United Regional but his condition is unknown at this time.

Powered by Frankly