Ready-Set-Fireproof your home

The fire department said Friday's dry conditions the land is ripe for a wildfire to spark.

"It's never a matter of whether there is going to be a fire but usually where is it going to be," said Wichita Falls Fire Department Assist. Chief Donald Hughes.

It's best to have a plan in place on what to do should flames threaten your home.

The goal is to keep Falls' residents and their family safe so the fire department said homeowner need to create a "safe zone" around their home that will give them enough room and time to get out.

A "safe zone" can be somewhere between three-to-five feet from the base of the home.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department created Ready-Set-Go which provides families information and tips on what to do during a fire.

The most valuable items that cannot be replicated need to stored in an evacuation package.

"Items like their medication. Stuff like important financial documents," said State Farm agent Eric Simpson. "They need to have any irreplaceable item such as photographs, heirlooms that in the time of the emergency, they can get those things most important to them out."

Simpson says an evacuation package might protect your valuables but an evacuation plan will protect your loved ones. He suggests families practice their evacuation plan to ensure they know what to do during a fire.

To find tips and information about how to create an evacuation plan you go to http://www.wildlandfirersg.org/