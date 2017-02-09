Texas Department of Transportation holds open meeting - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texas Department of Transportation holds open meeting

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect

The Texas Department of Transportation held a meeting Thursday night at the Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department to answer any questions for residents living along Highway 82 and F.M. 369 about the plan to make changes to the road.  Adele Lewis with TxDot said the plan is to widen the road and make a turning lane to make it easier for travelers. 

Powered by Frankly