MSU women win, men fall at UTPB

No. 19 UT Permian Basin used a 15-3 run midway through the second half while shooting 54.1 percent with 11 three-pointers for the game to hand Midwestern State its fourth-straight defeat in a 92-85 decision Thursday evening at the Falcon Dome.



With the game tied at 67 apiece with 14:05 remaining, UT Permian Basin (19-4, 10-3 LSC) went on a 15-3 run over the next five and a half minutes as the Mustangs were held without a field goal during that span.



Midwestern State (13-10, 6-8 LSC) came within six on a number of occasions down the stretch but the Mustangs were limited to just two field goals in the last six minutes with the Falcons stretching their lead back to double digits before earning the 92-85 win.



In the first half, UTPB opened up a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game by making its first three shots before the Mustangs responded with a 13-2 spurt to move in front.



The Falcons broke a 20-20 tie halfway through the first with a 9-0 run following a three-pointer for Johnnie Lacy. An Igor Ibaka jumper and back-to-back threes for B.J. Jenkins and Pat Smith pulled the Mustangs back to within one less than two minutes later. Another triple for Jenkins propelled the Mustangs in front at 35-34 with 5:17 remaining in the first before taking a 50-48 lead at the break after a back-and-forth affair in the final minutes of the half.

Ibaka notched his second 20-point game of the season with 24 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor and 10-of-12 from the free throw line. Brandon Neel matched a career-high 22 points on 9-of-14 from the field with his second 20-point game of the season.

Johnnie Lacy led the Falcons with 21 points while James McPherson added 20.

Midwestern State wraps up a four-game road trip Saturday with a 4 p.m. contest against West Texas A&M at the First United Bank Center in Canyon.

Hot-shooting Mustangs earn crucial road win

Midwestern State shot a season-best 51.8 percent from the floor with Whitney Taylor contributing 19 points on 70 percent shooting to lead the Mustangs to a season high in scoring in an 86-65 road win over UT Permian Basin Thursday evening at the Falcon Dome.



Midwestern State (7-14, 4-11 LSC) went in front for good with 5:58 remaining in the second quarter on a pair of Liz Cathcart free throws. Back-to-back three-pointers for Leanna James and Mica Schneider stretched the MSU lead to seven before UT Permian Basin (7-15, 3-12 LSC) pulled back within two at 43-41 with less than minutes to play in the half. The Mustangs closed out the half on a quick 5-0 spurt for a 48-41 advantage at the break.



A Taylor three with 5:39 to play in the third gave the Mustangs their first double-digit lead at 57-47 before taking a 67-53 lead after three quarters of play.



The Mustangs shot 63.6 percent in the final period while holding the Falcons to just 29.4 percent shooting. Midwestern put together a 7-0 run down the stretch to extend its lead to 20 at 76-56. A Cathcart layup in the final minute gave the Mustangs their largest lead of the evening at 23 before posting the win.

Taylor shot 7-of-10 from the floor including 4-of-6 from three-point range for 19 points. Jennifer Arbuckle added 12 points for her fourth double-digit scoring outing in the last five games.

Midwestern State concludes its road swing Saturday with a 2 p.m. tipoff against West Texas A&M at the First United Bank Center in Canyon.

