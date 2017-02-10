Wichita Falls Fire Department responds to an early morning house fire

The Wichita Falls Fire Department is working to investigate an early morning fire at a vacant house.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Friday morning, fire fighters were called to the 2000 block of 9th street.

Officials said the fire started in the back of the vacant one-story home and spread to the attic.

Authorities said it took about 30 minutes to get under control.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said estimates for damages would come later in the day.

