Fort Bliss soldier gets 15 months for immigrant smuggling

Pope Francis has invited faithful in St. Peter's Square to join him in silent prayer for each one's mother, including "those in heaven.".
The cyberextortion attack hitting dozens of countries was a "perfect storm" of sorts.
Tillerson says President Donald Trump is carefully considering how moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would affect the Mideast peace process.
It was a big day for racing at the Wichita Falls Motor Speedway. Sunday wrapped up a three day drag racing competition.
Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.
