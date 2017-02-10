Skull along Arkansas border is that of 17th century Caddo male

HOPE, Ark. (AP) - A skull found along the Red River in southwestern Arkansas in 2014 has been identified as that of a 17th-century Native American.

Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton told the Texarkana Gazette (http://bit.ly/2kA8dMU ) the Center for Human Identification at the University of North Texas Health Science Center said the skull was from a man in the Caddo tribe. A stud found with the skull was similar to those worn by some people today. Analysts say the practice was common among the Caddos in the 1600s.

Dove hunters found the skull south of Fulton. Its discovery had raised hopes among those searching for three people missing from Hempstead County.

Singleton said the skull will be given to the Arkansas Heritage Commission, which will decide how to return the skull to the Caddos.

Information from: Texarkana Gazette, http://www.texarkanagazette.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.