Wichita Falls burglar arrested after returning to the scene of the crime

Wichita Falls police busted a burglar who returned to the scene of the crime.

Just before midnight on January 22nd, officers responded to a report of a business being burglarized. After arriving on scene they discovered that, among other things, a set of keys had been stolen including a set belonging to a vehicle on site belonging to the business.

Police set up outside of the business anticipating the thief would return to steal the vehicle, and they were right.

Around 3 a.m. on the 23rd officers witnessed a man, later identified as Stephen Maxwell, attempting to enter the property through a gate. Officers made contact with Maxwell and found a set of car keys on him which they confirmed belonged to the vehicle on the business premises.

Maxwell was arrested and WFPD investigated possible links to other burglaries in the area. They discovered Maxwell was connected to five additional burglaries in the Jacksboro Highway area dating back to December of 2016.

Maxwell’s bond was set at $35,000.