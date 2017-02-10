Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $700k in fraudulent checks in Wichita Falls

An Oklahoma man was arrested by police after attempting to deposit over $700,000 in fraudulent checks at two Wichita Falls’ banks.

Wichita Falls police were called to the Wells Fargo in the 2700 block of Southwest Parkway for a possible forgery in progress. When they arrived they found 20-year-old Yaw Ferkah-Ahenkorah of Chickasha, Oklahoma attempting to deposit three fraudulent checks totaling $283,000.

Ferkah-Ahenkorah told police friends from USAO in Chickasha gave him the checks to deposit and while he was visiting Wichita Falls a friend told him to deposit the checks at the Wells Fargo. After investigating police found he had attempted to deposit two other checks totaling $440,000 at a different Wells Fargo.

Ferkah-Ahenkorah was arrested and charged with Forgery.

