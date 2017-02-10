Worker at Red River Army Depot guilty in $760K parts theft

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a former inspector at the Red River Army Depot in Texas has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $760,000 in military vehicle parts and selling the items for scrap.

Jason Allen Autrey pleaded guilty Thursday in Texarkana to theft of government property in a plea agreement. The 36-year-old Autrey remains free on bond as he awaits sentencing that could mean a 10-year federal prison term.

Investigators say Autrey, from mid-2015 to May 2016, stole batteries and armor kits while employed as a heavy mobile equipment mechanic inspector. Officials say Autrey then sold the items as iron and metal scrap, netting him nearly $22,000.

Officials say Autrey could be fined up to $250,000 and ordered to repay the U.S. government the full value of the stolen parts.

