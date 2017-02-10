Multiple fire departments responding to grass fire. - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Multiple fire departments responding to grass fire.

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
ARCHER COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

Multiple fire departments are on scene of a grassfire near U.S. 25 and FM 172 in Archer County.

We have a crew en route and will get you more information as soon as it is available.

Powered by Frankly