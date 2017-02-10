Officials: Corsicana man fatally shot wife, daughter, self

CORSICANA, Texas (AP) - A sheriff says investigators have determined a North Central Texas man fatally shot his wife and their 8-year-old daughter and then killed himself.

The Navarro County Sheriff's Office on Friday identified the victims as 43-year-old Penny Stovall and McKenzie Stovall. Sheriff Elmer Tanner says authorities are trying to determine why 46-year-old Jefferson Stovall shot his wife and daughter, then turned the gun on himself.

The bodies were discovered Thursday at the family's Corsicana home as officers responded to a request from another relative who was unable to reach the Stovall family.

Tanner said Friday that the sheriff's office has no record of any prior criminal incidents at the home or calls for service to the residence.

