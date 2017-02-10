Update: Fountaingate Apartment Fire - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Update: Fountaingate Apartment Fire

By Ian Klein, Reporter
Connect
The Wichita Falls Fire Department said the fire broke out shortly after 4:00 p.m. The Wichita Falls Fire Department said the fire broke out shortly after 4:00 p.m.

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- The Wichita Falls Fire Department says the cause of this fire has been narrowed down to two locations. They believe the fire started on the west side of the building but are not sure at this time which apartment. An official statement is expected to come later this week.

Friday, February 10, 2017

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- Wichita Falls firefighters are working on an investigation tonight at the Fountaingate Apartments at Barnett and Southwest Parkway.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department said the fire broke out shortly after 4:00 p.m.

Everyone was able to get out safely.

The fire did reach a fourth alarm, after crews called for more man power.

Chief Jon Reese saw heavy structural and water damage to a least two of the apartments.

Fire officials said they are working with the Red Cross to help the residents whose homes were impacted find a place to stay.

It is still unclear at this time what sparked the fire.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • 5 ways to become a smaller target for ransomware hackers

    5 ways to become a smaller target for ransomware hackers

    Monday, May 15 2017 4:42 AM EDT2017-05-15 08:42:46 GMT
    Monday, May 15 2017 4:42 AM EDT2017-05-15 08:42:46 GMT

    Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.

    Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.

  • Experts: Conditions behind cyberattack may be hard to mimic

    Experts: Conditions behind cyberattack may be hard to mimic

    Monday, May 15 2017 4:32 AM EDT2017-05-15 08:32:48 GMT
    Monday, May 15 2017 4:32 AM EDT2017-05-15 08:32:48 GMT

    The cyberextortion attack hitting dozens of countries was a "perfect storm" of sorts.

    The cyberextortion attack hitting dozens of countries was a "perfect storm" of sorts.

  • Tillerson: Trump weighs embassy move impact on Mideast peace

    Tillerson: Trump weighs embassy move impact on Mideast peace

    Monday, May 15 2017 4:23 AM EDT2017-05-15 08:23:39 GMT
    Monday, May 15 2017 4:23 AM EDT2017-05-15 08:23:39 GMT

    Tillerson says President Donald Trump is carefully considering how moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would affect the Mideast peace process.

    Tillerson says President Donald Trump is carefully considering how moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would affect the Mideast peace process.

    •   
Powered by Frankly