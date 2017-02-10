Update: Fountaingate Apartment Fire

The Wichita Falls Fire Department said the fire broke out shortly after 4:00 p.m.

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- The Wichita Falls Fire Department says the cause of this fire has been narrowed down to two locations. They believe the fire started on the west side of the building but are not sure at this time which apartment. An official statement is expected to come later this week.

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- Wichita Falls firefighters are working on an investigation tonight at the Fountaingate Apartments at Barnett and Southwest Parkway.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department said the fire broke out shortly after 4:00 p.m.

Everyone was able to get out safely.

The fire did reach a fourth alarm, after crews called for more man power.

Chief Jon Reese saw heavy structural and water damage to a least two of the apartments.

Fire officials said they are working with the Red Cross to help the residents whose homes were impacted find a place to stay.

It is still unclear at this time what sparked the fire.

