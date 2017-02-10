Downtown revitalization top priority in Wichita Falls

During this weeks' Wichita Falls strategic planning meetings, a lot of focus was on downtown revitalization.

It is one of the top priorities moving for the future.

Developers are confident downtown will be the place to be!

Many things are in the works: a brewery, brick oven pizza parlor, a hotel and convention center, and a winery.

Henry Florsheim, C.E.O. of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, said it is all in an effort to define the city.

"I think it needs to be a district that has plenty for people to do," Florsheim said. "Dining, shopping, bars, museums, outdoor spaces and residential."

But how do you accomplish it?

"We are all in this conversation now about target marketing, about making that master plan so we know where we are going, how we are going to get there and what's involved," Cynthia Laney, Executive Director of Downtown Proud said. "And just move forward."

One businesses owner we talked to loves downtown.

"We had spent a little time with family downtown doing things like my son at the theater," Stacy Hawkins, Owner of Broken Tap said. "But now that we actually have a business down here, it's wonderful."

Both Florsheim and Laney see more interest in the area now than in a long time.

"Right now we have that momentum," Laney said. "We have that interest. We have that energy swirling around."

"If we want to be a great city, we cannot do that without having a real, active, exciting, vibrant downtown," Florsheim said.

Laney said it is a special place and people are excited.

"Downtown just has a little bit different vibe," Laney said. "And it just has a little bit different feel to it. And it's kinda hometown. It's just hometown, downtown Wichita Falls."

Florsheim said Wichita Falls is currently in transition from an old city with an old attitude to a modern city with that same attitude.

