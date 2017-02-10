Grass fire burns an est. 200 acres near Windthorst - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Grass fire burns an est. 200 acres near Windthorst

By Ian Klein, Reporter
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A grass fire scorches parts of highway 25 and 172 near Windthorst Friday afternoon.

Fire officials from 5 different departments battled the blaze that started around 1:30 p.m.

It took them about 45 minutes to put it out.

Richard Farmer, the Bowman Fire Captain said the fire started on 25 and jumped FM 172, which makes them think the blaze started because of a chain dragging from a vehicle.

Even though the fire was contained smoke and hotspots could be seen throughout the evening

One homeowner who lives off of 25 said he is grateful firefighters were able to get the blaze out before it made it to his home.

“I'm just thankful for the fire department,” said William Boykin. “These guys do awesome work, they're good.”

Boykin said he is no stranger to the risk grass fires bring.

“About 6 to 7 years ago there was a big fire over here, so this did scare me,” said Boykin. “I'm glad the wind was blowing south instead of north.”

Around 7:00 p.m. fire officials were still on scene digging up dirt to make sure the fire did not spark back up.

An estimated 200 acres was burned, and firefighters said windy and dry conditions played a major role in the fire spreading.

At this time, no homes have been damaged and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • 5 ways to become a smaller target for ransomware hackers

    5 ways to become a smaller target for ransomware hackers

    Monday, May 15 2017 4:42 AM EDT2017-05-15 08:42:46 GMT
    Monday, May 15 2017 4:42 AM EDT2017-05-15 08:42:46 GMT

    Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.

    Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.

  • Experts: Conditions behind cyberattack may be hard to mimic

    Experts: Conditions behind cyberattack may be hard to mimic

    Monday, May 15 2017 4:32 AM EDT2017-05-15 08:32:48 GMT
    Monday, May 15 2017 4:32 AM EDT2017-05-15 08:32:48 GMT

    The cyberextortion attack hitting dozens of countries was a "perfect storm" of sorts.

    The cyberextortion attack hitting dozens of countries was a "perfect storm" of sorts.

  • Tillerson: Trump weighs embassy move impact on Mideast peace

    Tillerson: Trump weighs embassy move impact on Mideast peace

    Monday, May 15 2017 4:23 AM EDT2017-05-15 08:23:39 GMT
    Monday, May 15 2017 4:23 AM EDT2017-05-15 08:23:39 GMT

    Tillerson says President Donald Trump is carefully considering how moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would affect the Mideast peace process.

    Tillerson says President Donald Trump is carefully considering how moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would affect the Mideast peace process.

    •   
Powered by Frankly