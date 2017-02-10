HS Soccer scores and highlights: February 10 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Soccer scores and highlights: February 10

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Wichita Falls High School soccer captains shaking hands with Denton Ryan player before their game. / Source: KAUZ Wichita Falls High School soccer captains shaking hands with Denton Ryan player before their game. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Girls 

District 5-5A

Denton  2
Rider    1
RID: Keeley Ayala PK Goal 

Wichita Falls  4
Denton Ryan  1
WF: Alyssa Hollis 2 G 1 A, Alyssa Mullins 1 G, 1 A, Makinzi Johnson 1 G 

District 3-4A

Burkburnett  0 
Bridgeport    2

Hirschi   5  
Decatur  1 

Boys

District 5-5A

Rider     1
Denton  0
RID: Matt Ozment G

Denton Ryan   3
Wichita Falls  3
WF: Adrian Botello, Alex Ramirez #21, Andres Rodriguez G each 

District 3-4A

Burkburnett 0
Bridgeport   0

Decatur 5 
Hirschi  2

