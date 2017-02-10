HS Basketball scores and highlights: February 10

HS Baseball Reg. I-4A Area Rd Graham 1 #8 Godley 4 F/Gm 2 Godley wins series, 2-0 Alvarado 14 Iowa Park 3 F/Gm 2 Alvarado 6 Iowa Park 1 F/Gm 3 Alvarado wins series, 2-1 Reg. I-3A Area Round Holliday #2 Clyde F/Gm 2 HS Softball Reg. I-4A Quarterfinals Graham 6 Godley 5 F/Gm 2 Graham wins series, 2-0 Reg. I-2A Quarterfinals Archer City Wi...
Two more Texoma athletes signed on Friday to play their sports at the next level!
Scores and highlights from Friday's games in the baseball Area Round and softball Regional Quarterfinals!
Wichita Falls native Adrian Colbert returned to town on Thursday to speak to kids at Booker T. Washington and Kate Burgess Elementary schools. Colbert attended then-Washington/Jackson Elementary before moving to Mineral Wells in junior high. He signed with Texas and transferred to Miami (FL) for his final year of college eligibility. He was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the 7th round of this year's NFL Draft. Colbert said he was excited to get his chance in the NFL. "...
Longtime Rider boys soccer coach Josh Hill is leaving for Dripping Springs, a Class 5A school near Austin
