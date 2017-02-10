HS Basketball scores and highlights: February 10 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Basketball scores and highlights: February 10

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Throckmorton's Aaron Hernandez scores a breakaway lay up vs. Newcastle. / Source: KAUZ Throckmorton's Aaron Hernandez scores a breakaway lay up vs. Newcastle. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

District 5-5A

Sherman  82 (7-4)
Rider        73 (7-4) - Watch highlights above!

Wichita Falls  60 (2-9)
Denison         76 (2-10)

District 6-4A

Iowa Park    39 (2-5)
#12 Hirschi  74 (6-1)
HIR: Clinches outright 6-4A title

Vernon   54 (0-7)
Graham  82 (5-3)
GRA: Steven Kimberling 33 pts

District 8-3A

#22 Bowie  69 (13-0)
Boyd           44 (1-12)

City View  42 (6-7)
Holliday    71 (9-4)
CV: Tamell Monroe 19 pts
HOL: Kade Patterson 13 pts, John Dyes/Justin Jones 12 each

Jacksboro  47 (3-10)
Henrietta   45 (6-7)

Paradise  44 (4-9)
Nocona    59 (10-3)

District 9-2A

Archer City   43 (7-6)
#13 Electra  78 (12-1)
ELE: Andrew Marsh 28 pts

Quanah  26 (0-13)
Olney     38 (7-6)
OLN: Brent McCorkle 11 pts

#14 Petrolia  65 (12-1)
Seymour       38 (8-5)
PET: Dane Williams 22 pts - Watch highlights here!

Munday      54 (4-9)
Windthorst  56 (2-11)
WIN: Brady Tackett 21 pts, Awtry Blagg 18

District 17-1A

Newcastle       36 (2-7)
Throckmorton  62 (7-2) - Watch highlights on the right!

Woodson  25 (0-9)
Bryson      35 (5-4)

District 21-1A

Forestburg  47 (9-2)
Bellevue     64 (8-3)

Saint Jo  50 (2-9)
Slidell     72 (10-1)

Gold-Burg      39 (0-12)
Prairie Valley  53 (3-8)

TAPPS 1-1A

Lubbock KPA       38 (1-9)
Wichita Christian  72 (8-2)

Non-District

#1 (1A) Lipan              64
#18 (4A) Burkburnett  70
BURK: Darion Chafin 16 pts

Girls

TAPPS 1-1A

#9 Lubbock KPA   55 (6-4)
Wichita Christian  39 (0-10)

Non-District

Knox City  39
#8 Ira        52

