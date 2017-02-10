Mustangs post opening day split at MSU Round Robin

Midwestern State posted an opening day split at the MSU Round Robin Friday at Mustangs Park following a 5-0 shutout against Colorado School of Mines and a 3-2 defeat to Southwestern Oklahoma State in the nightcap.



GAME 1 RECAP

Midwestern State struck for five runs on five hits in the first two innings to earn its third-straight victory in the opener against Colorado Mines.



A one-out RBI double to left center field for Kelcee Thompson brought in the first two runs for Midwestern State (4-5) in the top of the first to score Lauren Lindgren and Erin Knox. Carli Woolsey followed in the next at bat with a single to left center to bring in Thompson for a 3-0 MSU lead after one.



A two-out two-RBI single for Knox in the second gave the Mustangs a 5-0 cushion after Amanda Thomas led off the inning with a double down the left field line and Lindgren reached on a fielding error.



Colorado Mines (0-1) threatened several times in the latter stages of the game but stranded eight runners, seven coming in the final four innings.

GAME 2 RECAP

Southwestern Oklahoma State belted out four hits while taking advantage of three Midwestern State errors to plate three runs in the first inning in a 3-2 victory Friday evening.



A two-out RBI double to left center for Tori Hawk gave Southwestern Oklahoma (3-4) a 1-0 advantage in the top of the first to score Taya Haney who led off the inning with a single. Miranda West found herself at third following a single and back-to-back fielding errors for the Mustangs in the next at bat to plate Hawk for a 2-0 score. Syndey Kirk capped off the inning for the Bulldogs with an RBI to single center field for a 3-0 score.



Kelcee Thompson spoiled the shutout for the Bulldogs in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single up the middle to plate Taylor Bermudes who led off the inning with an infield single. After a SWOSU pitching change, the Mustangs loaded the bases following a fielding error and a hit by pitch with two outs but a grounder to short ended the threat for MSU for a 3-1 game after four innings.



A leadoff home run to left field for Misty Muniz cut the SWOSU lead to 3-2 in the fifth. The Mustangs put two runners on with just one out but a pair of outfield fly outs prevented MSU from evening up the contest.



SWOSU avoided any more damage late as MSU stranded two more runners in the sixth while having a runner caught stealing in the seventh following a leadoff double.

