High school students show off artwork at annual competition

Saturday afternoon 37 high school students were given awards for their artwork.
Their names were announced at the 26th annual High School Art Competition at Midwestern State University.
A panel of judges looked over 170 pieces of artwork made by 120 students across our area.
They chose winners from seven categories; ceramics, drawing, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture.
Students from 16 different schools competed including Hirschi High School freshman, Venus Shirazy.
She submitted two pieces of artwork and one was given the honorable mention.
We asked how she felt after finding out one of her pieces would be recognized.
"There is so many brilliant pieces of artwork and talented artists and each of those artists had an individual story behind their piece and just the fact that mine even got honorable mention is absolutely amazing," Shirazy said.
Shirazy said art is one of her favorite hobbies but she wants to pursue a career in biochemistry.
Three scholarships were also awarded at this annual event.
Below is a complete list of winners.
Ceramics
Matthew Kowalski - 1st Place - Rider High School
Madison Skinner - 2nd Place - Keller High School
Raine Manary - 3rd Place - Wichita Falls High School
Stephen Lucas - Honorable Mention - Keller High School
Allison McAdams - Honorable Mention - Keller High School
Drawing
Siany Kloss - 1st Place - John H. Guyer High School
Allison McAdams - 2nd Place - Keller High School
Kimberly Wesson - 3rd Place - Aubrey High School
Ellory Doyle - Honorable Mention - Keller High School
Sarah French - Honorable Mention - Keller High School
Venus Shirazy - Honorable Mention - Hirschi High School
Mixed Media
Yeager Edwards - 1st Place - Wichita Falls High School
Shelby Collier - 2nd Place - Iowa Park High School
Gisela Oviedo - 3rd Place - Wichita Falls High School
Lauren Anderson - Honorable Mention - Wichita Falls High School
Sierra Kerr - Honorable Mention - Iowa Park High School
Painting
Natalia Hernandez - 1st Place - Hirschi High School
Tacy Reis - 2nd Place - Burkburnett High School
Andi Newberry - 3rd Place - Hirschi High School
Teonna Belk - Honorable Mention - Hirschi High School
Abby Kaspar - Honorable Mention - Wichita Falls High School
Sophie Maglalang - Honorable Mention - Rider High School
Photography
Aubrey Robison - 1st Place - Keller High School
Scott Casson - 2nd Place - Wichita Falls High School
Kelsey Wyman - 3rd Place - Aubrey High School
Amber Nathani - Honorable Mention - Rider High School
Gabbi Roelofs - Honorable Mention - Sanger High School
Printmaking
Brock Ramsey - 1st Place - Wichita Falls High School
Samantha Turner - 2nd Place - Aubrey High School
Hung Luu - 3rd Place - Rider High School
Nathaniel Rowles - Honorable Mention - Rider High School
Jade Sanchez - Honorable Mention - Wichita Falls High School
Sculpture
Kaylyn Hay - 1st Place - Wichita Falls High School
Tess Silknitter - 2nd Place - Hirschi High School
Mackenzie Foster - 3rd Place - Iowa Park High School
Eliana Beggs - Honorable Mention - Wichita Falls High School
Carl King - Honorable Mention - Iowa Park High School
Jacob Wootan - Honorable Mention - Rider High School
