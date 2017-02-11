High school students show off artwork at annual competition

Saturday afternoon 37 high school students were given awards for their artwork.

Their names were announced at the 26th annual High School Art Competition at Midwestern State University.

A panel of judges looked over 170 pieces of artwork made by 120 students across our area.

They chose winners from seven categories; ceramics, drawing, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture.

Students from 16 different schools competed including Hirschi High School freshman, Venus Shirazy.

She submitted two pieces of artwork and one was given the honorable mention.

We asked how she felt after finding out one of her pieces would be recognized.

"There is so many brilliant pieces of artwork and talented artists and each of those artists had an individual story behind their piece and just the fact that mine even got honorable mention is absolutely amazing," Shirazy said.

Shirazy said art is one of her favorite hobbies but she wants to pursue a career in biochemistry.

Three scholarships were also awarded at this annual event.

Below is a complete list of winners.

Ceramics

Matthew Kowalski - 1st Place - Rider High School

Madison Skinner - 2nd Place - Keller High School

Raine Manary - 3rd Place - Wichita Falls High School

Stephen Lucas - Honorable Mention - Keller High School

Allison McAdams - Honorable Mention - Keller High School

Drawing

Siany Kloss - 1st Place - John H. Guyer High School

Allison McAdams - 2nd Place - Keller High School

Kimberly Wesson - 3rd Place - Aubrey High School

Ellory Doyle - Honorable Mention - Keller High School

Sarah French - Honorable Mention - Keller High School

Venus Shirazy - Honorable Mention - Hirschi High School

Mixed Media

Yeager Edwards - 1st Place - Wichita Falls High School

Shelby Collier - 2nd Place - Iowa Park High School

Gisela Oviedo - 3rd Place - Wichita Falls High School

Lauren Anderson - Honorable Mention - Wichita Falls High School

Sierra Kerr - Honorable Mention - Iowa Park High School

Painting

Natalia Hernandez - 1st Place - Hirschi High School

Tacy Reis - 2nd Place - Burkburnett High School

Andi Newberry - 3rd Place - Hirschi High School

Teonna Belk - Honorable Mention - Hirschi High School

Abby Kaspar - Honorable Mention - Wichita Falls High School

Sophie Maglalang - Honorable Mention - Rider High School

Photography

Aubrey Robison - 1st Place - Keller High School

Scott Casson - 2nd Place - Wichita Falls High School

Kelsey Wyman - 3rd Place - Aubrey High School

Amber Nathani - Honorable Mention - Rider High School

Gabbi Roelofs - Honorable Mention - Sanger High School

Printmaking

Brock Ramsey - 1st Place - Wichita Falls High School

Samantha Turner - 2nd Place - Aubrey High School

Hung Luu - 3rd Place - Rider High School

Nathaniel Rowles - Honorable Mention - Rider High School

Jade Sanchez - Honorable Mention - Wichita Falls High School

Sculpture

Kaylyn Hay - 1st Place - Wichita Falls High School

Tess Silknitter - 2nd Place - Hirschi High School

Mackenzie Foster - 3rd Place - Iowa Park High School

Eliana Beggs - Honorable Mention - Wichita Falls High School

Carl King - Honorable Mention - Iowa Park High School

Jacob Wootan - Honorable Mention - Rider High School

