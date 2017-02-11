Texomans get crafty at free Valentine's Craft Day

Crafters, young and old, got into the Valentine spirit Saturday.

The Wichita Falls Public Library hosted its first Valentines Crafting Day for all ages.

Kids along with their parents or grandparents got to color, glue, and put glitter on all kinds of Valentine crafts.

This is one of the many free activities Robin Verret brings her grandchildren to.

"Well, there really isn't a lot of kid-based things to do that don't have anything to do with video games and things like that. This is just something that I love for them because it is kind of a learning thing. (They) do things with their hands and might become the artists of the future," Verret said.

Organizers said the turnout was so great they plan on making this an annual event for all ages.

