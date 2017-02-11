Gardening seminar teaches people to grow like a pro

Some Texomans were vegucated Saturday in Wichita Falls.

Smith's Gardentown hosted a vegetable garden seminar.

The goal was to teach people the basics of gardening in a North Texas climate.

It is something the business has been doing for years, especially since interest in the industry has peaked.

"Vegetable gardening is becoming so popular, especially younger generations wanting to learn how to grown their own food. But they don't feel like they've got what they need to know to be able to do it. So, we're trying to give them a head start," Katherine Smith, co-owner of Smith's Gardentown said.

Admission to these seminars were $10. But each person did receive a $10 gift certificate to use in the store.

There will be other seminars throughout February and early March.

You can find their calendar here.

