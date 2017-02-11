MSU Basketball roundup

Chavlovich, WT races past Mustangs, 80-74

David Chavlovich poured in 30 points, grabbed seven rebounds and handed out six assists to lead West Texas A&M past Midwestern State 80-74 Saturday afternoon at the First United Bank Center.



The reigning Lone Star Conference Player of the Year banged in two of his three treys in the first half on WT's first two possessions then attacked the paint for the remainder of the contest both off of the dribble and off the glass as the Buffs overcame an 11-point second-half deficit.



Midwestern State lost its fifth straight game and has now dropped seven of the last eight contests to fall to 13-10 on the season and to 6-9 in LSC play. Only one game during the stretch — a 21-point win over Texas A&M-Commerce — has been decided by more than nine points.



The Mustangs closed the first half on a 7-2 run to lead 40-34 at the half after Pat Smith hit a 3-ball from the right wing 27 seconds before the end of the half.



MSU scored the first five points of the second half to push the advantage to 45-34 after B.J. Jenkins canned a 3-pointer from right corner at the 19:07 mark.



West Texas A&M answered with a 26-6 run over the next 8:12 to take a game-high, nine-point lead at 60-51 after Eric Golightly canned a pair of free throws with 10:55 to play.



Midwestern State clawed back to within two on a couple of occasions and were within 67-65 when Smith buried his third triple with 4:54 to go.



But Golightly buried a dagger 3-pointer from the corner on WT's next possession and senior center Skyler O'Laughlin slammed down one his five dunks on the next possession to push the Buffs' lead back out to seven. That was the last time the Mustangs were within a possession.



West Texas A&M extended its winning streak to 19 games at the First United Bank Center while improving to 21-6 and 9-5.

West Texas A&M decks Mustangs with strong third, 85-54

West Texas A&M blitzed Midwestern State 26-2 in the third quarter to roll to an 85-54 Lone Star Conference win Saturday afternoon at the First United Bank Center.



MSU junior forward Avery Queen scored the Mustangs' lone points of the third quarter on a jumper from the left elbow at the 7:25 mark of the third. Midwestern would go 8 minutes and 15 seconds without a point before Jennifer Arbuckle hit a pair of free throws 55 seconds into the fourth period.



By then, West Texas A&M stretched the lead out to 36 points by shooting 10-of-14 from the field with four 3-pointers in the third period while limiting MSU to 1-of-10 shooting with seven turnovers.



The run nullified a solid first half for the Mustangs, who shot 54 percent from the field to stay within 43-34 of the hot shooting Buffs, who connected at a 59-percent clip in the opening frame.



West Texas A&M, the top field goal percentage team in NCAA Division II, finished the game at 59.6 percent led by senior guard Allie Decker, who fired in six 3-pointers to finish with 20 points.



WT's starting inside presence of Maddison Wild and Lilley Vander Zee finished with 14 points each.



Arbuckle paced MSU as the lone Mustang in double figures with 14 points and five rebounds.



Midwestern State dropped to 7-15 on the season and 4-12 in league play while the Lady Buffs claimed their sixth straight win to improve to 19-6 and 12-4.

