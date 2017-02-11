MSU Softball gets sweep on Day 2 of MSU Round Robin

Taylor Mordecai went 5-for-7 with five RBI while Peyton Helton tossed a one-hit shutout and Tayler Jerrick earned a win in the circle to lead Midwestern State to a day two sweep at the MSU Round Robin Saturday with wins over Newman (Kan.) and Southwest Baptist (Mo.) at Mustangs Park.



GAME 1 RECAP

Peyton Helton threw a one-hitter while Taylor Mordecai finished 3-for-3 with four RBI in an 8-0 run-rule of Newman in five innings Saturday afternoon.



Midwestern State (5-6) lit up the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning with the Mustangs loading the bases with no outs following singles from Carli Woolsey, Taylor Brintzenhoff and Mordecai. A fielding error by the Newman (2-7) shortstop plated the first run of the game before Lauren Lindgren tallied MSU's first triple of the season with a shot to right center field to make the score 3-0.



Mordecai drove in a pair of runs in the third with a double down the left field line to score Woolsey and Kelsey Knox. Amanda Thomas followed with an RBI single up the middle to stretch the MSU advantage to 6-0.



Following a scoreless fourth, the Maroon and Gold finished off the Jets with Knox reaching base to lead off the fifth on an error by the shortstop. After a Brintzenhoff single, Mordecai came through for the Mustangs again with a two-RBI double to right center for a final 8-0.

GAME 2 RECAP

Kelsey Knox went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a home run while Tayler Jerrick and Peyton Helton combined for five scoreless innings in a 10-3 win over Southwest Baptist (Mo.) Saturday evening.



Midwestern State (6-6) jumped out to an early lead after three runs in the first. Lindgren led off the frame with a single before coming around to score on an infield error on the next at bat for a 1-0 MSU lead. The Mustangs loaded the bases following a hit by pitch and walk before an RBI single for Mordecai and a Thomas groundout extended the Mustangs advantage to 3-0.



The Mustangs totaled three singles in the third inning to stretch their lead to 4-0 with a Misty Muniz single to left field driving in a run.



Southwest Baptist (1-2) plated a pair of runs in the fourth with a single from Stormy Chisterson and an error in the MSU outfield for a 4-2 game.



Midwestern pushed its lead back to four in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run home run for Knox over the left field fence for a 6-2 advantage.



Back-to-back errors and a single loaded the bases for the Bearcats in the sixth before a fly out to center and liner to short gave the Mustangs two outs. A hit by pitch scored one run for SBU for a 6-3 contest but MSU escaped the inning without further damage with a foul popup to third for the final out.



A single and three-straight walks stretched the MSU lead to 7-3 with no outs in the sixth before an infield single for Woolsey made it an 8-3 game. With two outs, Knox came through with an RBI single through the right side for a 9-3 score before a bases loaded walk for Muniz pushed the score to 10-3. The Mustangs were unable to push another run across for the run rule but finished off the Bearcats with a quick 1-2-3 inning in the seventh.

