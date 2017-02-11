Nighthawks roll past Bulls in Exhibition

A pair of City View High School seniors signed Monday to compete at Division-I schools!
Complete schedule for this week's high school softball and baseball playoffs (subject to change due to weather)
HS Baseball Reg. I-4A Area Rd Graham 1 #8 Godley 4 F/Gm 2 Godley wins series, 2-0 Alvarado 14 Iowa Park 3 F/Gm 2 Alvarado 6 Iowa Park 1 F/Gm 3 Alvarado wins series, 2-1 Reg. I-3A Area Round Holliday #2 Clyde F/Gm 2 HS Softball Reg. I-4A Quarterfinals Graham 6 Godley 5 F/Gm 2 Graham wins series, 2-0 Reg. I-2A Quarterfinals Archer City Wi...
Two more Texoma athletes signed on Friday to play their sports at the next level!
Scores and highlights from Friday's games in the baseball Area Round and softball Regional Quarterfinals!
