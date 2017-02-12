American Red Cross helps victims following Friday apartment fire

Following Friday’s fire at the Fountaingate Apartments, people living there have come together to help those who lost in the fire.

One group was especially there lending a helping hand.

“Everybody was just coming outside just in devastation,” said Brandon Murray, who lives on the second floor of the complex.

When the victims from Friday’s fire didn’t know what to do.

“Hopefully we can stay,” said Joe Biter, who lives on the first floor. “If not, we’re going to have to find a place to live.”

“We have smoke damage,” said Murray. “You can smell it. It is changing the air inside my unit and our neighbor’s unit.

Murray and Biter said there was one organization there to help.

“The Red Cross came and they helped us out a lot,” said Murray.

“The Red Cross helped us a lot,” said Biter. “Very impressed with the Red Cross.”

8 apartments were effected in the fire.

The American Red Cross Providing places to stay, food, clothes, and medications for those who lost.

Joe Raub, Battalion Chief of the Wichita Falls Fire Department who helped put out the fire saw the Red Cross at work.

“Red Cross does really well,” said Raub. “They house the people or get them at least some money for a hotel”

Murray is thankful for the Red Cross and has hopes for the future.

“I hope that we can rebuild. all of us can that we can come together as a community and try to help rebuild each others lives.”

