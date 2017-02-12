Local businesses prepare to fill large amount of orders on Valentine's Day

We are less than 48 hours away from Valentine's Day. There is a small amount of time left to put in a gift order for your special someone.

Across the country, spending for Valentine's day is expected to reach $18.2 billion.

While some of that money will be spent online, a lot of dollars will be given to local businesses.

Bebb's Flowers and Margie's Sweet Shop are both closed on Sundays. But this Sunday, employees were hard at work preparing for one of the most profitable holidays for their business.

"We've been in business since 1921," Gena Forester with Bebb's Flowers said.

The staple for Valentine's Day is roses. There is no shortage of those at Bebb's Flower shop on 10th street.

4,000 roses make their way to someone's sweetheart each year from Bebb's.

It is a day that provides a huge boom in business.

"We definitely rely on Valentine's Day," Forester said.

300 to 400 orders of flowers will be delivered Tuesday. Each order is another dollar that stays in the local economy.

"It's awesome. We love it. We would rather that money be here locally in our community versus somewhere else," Forester said.

Florists were not the only ones hard at work. At Margie's Sweet Shop on Callfield Road bakers were pulling out all the stops.

"We're probably going to do about 800 orders," owner, Michael Gerstner said.

Gerstner said 4,000 chocolate covered strawberries, 6,000 cookies, and 500 chocolate bowls are made for the holiday. He shops for those ingredients here in town.

"I'm going to buy my strawberries locally. We get our nuts from the Pecan Shed. We try to buy a lot of stuff locally that we can so it also enhances revenue for the city," Gerstner said.

A personal touch is something local business owners are hoping to give customers this Valentine's Day.

Bebb's Flowers and Margie's Sweet Shop will continue taking orders on Tuesday.

To place an order at Bebb's head to www.bebbsflowers.com or call 940-322-2128. To place an order at Margie's Sweet Shop head to margiessweetshop.com or call 940-692-2591.

Samantha Forester, Newschannel 6

