Ramp closure alert for U.S. 287 & Northbound I-44

There is a closure that may impact drivers heading off to work or school Monday morning.

The northbound interchange ramp for U.S. 287 from Northbound I-44 will be closed Monday and Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Texas Department of Transportation will be working to remove the concrete barrier on the bridge, stripe the lanes and finish cleanup work.

There will be a detour, but TxDOT encourages drivers to avoid the area if possible.

