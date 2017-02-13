San Antonio police: Standoff ensues after woman beaten at complex

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Police are negotiating with a man who they say broke into a San Antonio apartment, beat a woman and then briefly held her against her will before a standoff with officers ensued.

Authorities say the unidentified man broke into the apartment early Monday and began to choke and strike the woman. Police say the woman either once dated the man or currently does.

A second woman fled the apartment and the one who was attacked eventually was able to escape as a large contingent of police gathered outside the apartment complex.

Police negotiators were using a bullhorn to coax the man from the apartment. Authorities say the suspect is armed.

Nearby residents of the complex were evacuated.

