Wichita Falls man arrested for outstanding warrant, resisting arrest

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he's taken a job as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security.
Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a deadly motorcycle accident in Wichita Falls.
The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the Russia investigation.
Jeremy Crouch has been named Head Baseball Coach at Rider High School.
