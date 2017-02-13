Wichita Falls man arrested for outstanding warrant, resisting arrest

A Wichita Falls man is in jail after allegedly breaking into a vehicle and then resisting arrest.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Cumberland for a possible burglary of a vehicle in progress. When they arrived they found the suspect, Marcus Tuft, and detained him while they investigated. After running a warrant check it was discovered Tuft had an aggravated robbery warrant.

When officers informed him he was under arrest Tuft told them he was not going back to jail and he began to struggle with police. Officers were able to quickly control the situation and took him into custody.

Tuft was placed under arrest for resisting arrest and the outstanding warrant.

