Home destroyed in Clay County fire

The latest on a home that was destroyed by flames this morning at Lake Arrowhead.

Four volunteer fire departments battled the flames after the home was fully engulfed by fire on West Arrowhead Drive.

The fire is under investigation and a cause has not been determined but the house is a total loss.

There were no injuries but fire fighters had to be extra careful to get the flames out.

When crews arrived, the flames had already spread to trees surrounding the burning house threatening nearby property.

Firefighters also had to deal with ammunition in the house igniting due to the intense heat.

"You have to be more aware of your surroundings when the ammunition is going off. We honestly didn't know which room the ammunition was in, we just heard the occasional pop," Chief John Strenski of the Bowman Volunteer Fire Department said.

