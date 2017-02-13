Former ICE chief: Trump order will heavily impact many

DALLAS (AP) - The former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement chief says President Donald Trump's executive order involving the deportation of people living in the country illegally will affect more people than his other immigration policies do.

The Dallas Morning News (http://bit.ly/2lB99m6 ) reports the executive order allows any immigrant without documentation to be deported for being suspected of a minor crime. The order not only prioritizes removing those convicted of a criminal offense, but also acts "that constitute a chargeable criminal offense."

Former ICE Chief Sarah Saldana says money and litigation will create obstacles for Trump as he attempts to enforce the policy. She says conflict can occur by "coming in and saying, 'You will do things one way, our way.'"

According to the Pew Research Center, about 4 percent of the country's unauthorized immigrants live in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

