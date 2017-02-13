Update: WFISD District of Innovation plan

Tuesday at noon the Wichita Falls Independent School District is meeting for a special session to discuss its District of Innovation plan.

Then Thursday the District Advisory Committee will vote on its proposed plan.

There will be a public meeting at 4:00 p.m. at the Education Center before the committee votes.

Becoming a District of Innovation will give the district independence to waive or become more flexible with some state laws.

