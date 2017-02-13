FBI warns of phone scam involving Wichita Falls field office

The FBI Dallas Division has issued a scam alert for Texas residents which involves a Wichita Falls phone number.

According to the FBI, the scammer impersonates a government official and uses intimidation tactics to demand payment of money supposedly owed to the government. In some cases, university students are targeted and informed they owe delinquent student loan fees.

They said that the phone number which is showing up on caller IDs is the number for the FBI Field Office in Wichita Falls.

The FBI reminds people that no government officials will call and request immediate payment over the phone. If this happens to you they say for you to hang up and call authorities immediately.

Individuals who have fallen victim to this type of scam are encouraged to file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, https://www.ic3.gov.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ. All Rights Reserved. Information provided by the FBI.