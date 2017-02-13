HS basketball: girls Bi-District Monday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS basketball: girls Bi-District Monday

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Karlea Ritchie takes a steal for a breakaway layup. / Source: KAUZ Karlea Ritchie takes a steal for a breakaway layup. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Girls Bi-District

Reg. I-5A

Rider   31
Aledo  34
F/OT

Reg. I-4A

Big Spring           32
#20 Burkburnett  47
BURK: Paradize Jackson 14 pts, Kaci Trahan 12 pts, 11 reb

Burkburnett advances to Area Round vs Glen Rose (TBD)

Hirschi                   46
#17 Abilene Wylie  65

Reg. II-2A

#7 Windthorst  66
Hamilton          41
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 22 pts, Brooke Schreiber 11

Windthorst advances to Area Round vs Lindsay or Alvord (TBD)

Archer City   39
Goldthwaite  28
AC: Kacey Hasley 12 pts, Audry Lopez 10

Archer City advances to Area Round vs #6 Bells or Poolville (TBD)

Seymour  46 Watch highlights here!
Santo       53

Petrolia    30
#13 Hico  57

Reg. III-1A

Bellevue  51
Tioga       33

Bellevue advances to Area Round vs Fruitvale (TBD)

Forestburg  41
Ector           52

Boys Regular Season

District 8-3A

#22 Bowie  96 (14-0)
Paradise    31 (4-10)

Holliday    67 (10-4) Watch highlights here!
Henrietta  34 (6-8)
HOL: Justin Jones/Tray Henderson 12 pts each, Noah Parker 11
HEN: Patrick Holcomb 12 pts, Kandon Bennett 10

Non-District

Graham              56
#7 (3A) Peaster  63

Knox City  51
Sands       48

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • Three more Texoma HS seniors sign to play in college

    Three more Texoma HS seniors sign to play in college

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 11:03 PM EDT2017-05-17 03:03:10 GMT
    Iowa Park's Dylan Meyer signs to play football for Wayland Baptist / Source: KAUZIowa Park's Dylan Meyer signs to play football for Wayland Baptist / Source: KAUZ

    Three more Texoma high schoolers signed to play their sports at the college level on Tuesday

    Three more Texoma high schoolers signed to play their sports at the college level on Tuesday

  • HS diamond playoff pairings, week of May 18-20

    HS diamond playoff pairings, week of May 18-20

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 2:28 PM EDT2017-05-16 18:28:36 GMT

    Complete schedule for this week's high school softball and baseball playoffs (subject to change due to weather)

    Complete schedule for this week's high school softball and baseball playoffs (subject to change due to weather)

  • City View duo sign to play in college

    City View duo sign to play in college

    Monday, May 15 2017 10:14 PM EDT2017-05-16 02:14:23 GMT
    City View HS's Danny Ho and Kayla Wampler signed Monday to play their sports in college / Source: KAUZCity View HS's Danny Ho and Kayla Wampler signed Monday to play their sports in college / Source: KAUZ

    A pair of City View High School seniors signed Monday to compete at Division-I schools!

    A pair of City View High School seniors signed Monday to compete at Division-I schools!

    •   
Powered by Frankly