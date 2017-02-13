MSU golf women 6th after 1 round at Rattler Invitational

Midwestern State delivered consistency in the opening round of the spring competition season Monday in the St. Mary's Lady Rattler Invitational played at the par-72, 6,045-yard course at The Dominion Country Club.



Four golfers carded 5-over 77s while the other two were within three strokes as the Mustangs placed sixth after first 18 holes with a 21-over total of 309 against stacked field.



MSU enters the final round of play 10 strokes behind co-leaders Northeastern State (Okla.) and St. Mary's (Texas) who were closely trailed by St. Edward's (Texas) (304/+16), Tarleton State (305/+17) and West Texas A&M (308/+20).



The tournament field of 18 features 10 teams ranked amongst the GolfStat Top 50 with the Mustangs entering spring play 26th.



MSU played the Front Nine at a combined 7-over as a team while struggling to 22-over on the back side of the course.



Senior Sierra Campbell led the charge going 1-under through the first nine and 6-over on the Back Nine as she ranked among tournament leaders with 13 pars. She was one of four Mustangs tied for 18th on the individual leader board.



Fellow senior Hayley Dambold delivered the team's lone birdie over the last nine holes going 1-over but went 4-over on the front side for her 77.



Freshman Lexi Read combined 13 pars and limited damage to five bogies to post her 77.



Fellow frosh Cheleen Cousins, playing as an individual medalist, gave the Mustangs a third card of 77.



Sophomore May Chimsuti delivered MSU's fourth countable round notching a 6-over 78 to tie for 30th, while junior Sarah Moore logged an 8-over 80 to tie for 42nd.



St. Mary's Paige Weiss tops the individual leader board firing an opening round 70 (-2). She was one of just two players marking scores in the red on Monday along with West Texas A&M's Ueakarn Songprasert, who marked a 1-under 71.

