Local restaurant expects Valentine's Day rush

One Wichita Falls restaurant owner said even though we may see some rain Tuesday, he still expects dinner service on Valentine’s day to be a busy one.

Demrick Davis, the owner of 2011 Bistro, said there are already more than 30 reservations in the books at his restaurant for Valentine’s Day.

2011 Bistro, like most eateries in the area, will have specials for that special person in your life.

“I try to do a fine dining menu on those special occasions like Valentine's, Mother's Day, Father's Day and everything like that," said Davis. "The sooner you get those reservations in, the better off you have a chance of getting a seating,” said Davis.



However, Davis said not everybody stresses about getting a table on the big day.

A lot of people celebrate the day before or after, and some even take on the role of chef in their own kitchen.

Copyright Right 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved