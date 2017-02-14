Tornadoes suspected of causing damage southwest of Houston

DALLAS (AP) - Tornadoes are suspected of damaging homes and knocking out power southwest of Houston as part of a strong storm system that moved quickly across much of the state.

National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Overpeck says agency teams are inspecting damage in three locations to confirm whether a tornado touched down Tuesday in each area.

He says damage is evident in communities stretching from Van Vleck in Matagorda County north to Wharton and Rosenberg.

The weather service had issued tornado warnings for dozens of counties extending from the San Antonio area over to Southeast Texas.

More than 3 inches of rain fell in some areas west of Austin, and rain was mixing with snow in the Texas Panhandle, resulting in slick roads and delays in school openings.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.