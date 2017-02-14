Jack County issues 90 Day burn ban

Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.
President Donald Trump's 2018 budget will include a paid family leave plan.
Following severe weather events on Thursday evening in Texoma Oncor reported several power outages in our area.
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.
