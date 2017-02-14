Jack County issues 90 Day burn ban - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Jack County issues 90 Day burn ban

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
JACK COUNTY, Tx (KAUZ) -

A 90-day burn ban has been instated for Jack County. 

The burn ban prohibits all burning unless it is specifically exempted in the signed order. Those exceptions include burning related to firefighter training and agricultural uses. Welding is also permitted for commercial/professional welders with some rules being heeded by the welders. The specifics on those rules are in the order which you can read below.

