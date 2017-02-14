House bill would end Red River land dispute in Texas, Okla. - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

House bill would end Red River land dispute in Texas, Okla.

By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The House has approved a bill aimed at resolving a land dispute along the Red River in Texas and Oklahoma.

Republican Rep. Mac Thornberry of Texas sponsored the bill in response to complaints from property owners that the federal Bureau of Land Management was seeking control of a 116-mile stretch of river separating the two states.

The land management agency says the sandy river has eroded and shifted as much as 2 miles over the past century, and dry land where water once flowed belongs to the government.

Property owners disagree and accuse the government of an improper "land grab."

The bill would commission a survey of the disputed area under a method backed by the Supreme Court.

The bill was approved 250-171 Tuesday and now goes to the Senate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Family lawyer alleges Vegas officer misconduct in fatal case

    Family lawyer alleges Vegas officer misconduct in fatal case

    Friday, May 19 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-05-19 05:52:32 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-05-19 05:52:32 GMT

    Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.

    Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.

  • Senate chairman: Flynn has not responded to subpoena

    Senate chairman: Flynn has not responded to subpoena

    Friday, May 19 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-05-19 05:52:26 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-05-19 05:52:26 GMT
    Ousted Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will not honor a subpoena issued by a Senate committee looking into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
    Ousted Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will not honor a subpoena issued by a Senate committee looking into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

  • Man who allegedly drove car through Times Square charged with murder

    Man who allegedly drove car through Times Square charged with murder

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:24 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:24:48 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 1:32 AM EDT2017-05-19 05:32:43 GMT

    One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.

    One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.

    •   
Powered by Frankly