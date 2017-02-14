Wichita Falls officials encouraging residents to recycle - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls officials encouraging residents to recycle

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

'Choose to Reuse' is the message city officials want residents of Wichita Falls to make their mantra. 

The campaign aims to educate the public about the reuse program that already exists and encourage them to take part. 

There are two options when it comes to recycling through the city. 

You can 'Curb It' or 'Drop It' in the falls. 

The curbside organics green carts are collected every Wednesday except during the weeks the city is on holiday.

That debris is made into compost that is used for the city. 

When it comes to dropping your recycled items off the city accepts #1 and #2 plastics, glass, aluminum, and newspapers.

Teresa Rose, Deputy Directory of Public Works said with more participation in the reuse project, the less waste goes into the city landfill.

"It's for the future. Even though we have so many years left on our landfill we still want to preserve that space even longer. So, we're able to take that product away from the landfill and additionally, it's great for our community. The compost goes right back into our community. It goes right back into our soils, to our parks," she said.

Rose said 66-percent of household waste can be reused. 

There are various locations you recyclable items can be dropped off around town. For a complete list click here

If you would like to participate in the organics green curb carts you can call the city. 

They are $3.00 per month. That phone number is 940-761-7977.

Samantha Forester, Newschannel 6

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Family lawyer alleges Vegas officer misconduct in fatal case

    Family lawyer alleges Vegas officer misconduct in fatal case

    Friday, May 19 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-05-19 05:52:32 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-05-19 05:52:32 GMT

    Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.

    Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.

  • Senate chairman: Flynn has not responded to subpoena

    Senate chairman: Flynn has not responded to subpoena

    Friday, May 19 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-05-19 05:52:26 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-05-19 05:52:26 GMT
    Ousted Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will not honor a subpoena issued by a Senate committee looking into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
    Ousted Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will not honor a subpoena issued by a Senate committee looking into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

  • Man who allegedly drove car through Times Square charged with murder

    Man who allegedly drove car through Times Square charged with murder

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:24 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:24:48 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 1:32 AM EDT2017-05-19 05:32:43 GMT

    One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.

    One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.

    •   
Powered by Frankly