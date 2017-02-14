Wichita Falls officials encouraging residents to recycle

'Choose to Reuse' is the message city officials want residents of Wichita Falls to make their mantra.

The campaign aims to educate the public about the reuse program that already exists and encourage them to take part.

There are two options when it comes to recycling through the city.

You can 'Curb It' or 'Drop It' in the falls.

The curbside organics green carts are collected every Wednesday except during the weeks the city is on holiday.

That debris is made into compost that is used for the city.

When it comes to dropping your recycled items off the city accepts #1 and #2 plastics, glass, aluminum, and newspapers.

Teresa Rose, Deputy Directory of Public Works said with more participation in the reuse project, the less waste goes into the city landfill.

"It's for the future. Even though we have so many years left on our landfill we still want to preserve that space even longer. So, we're able to take that product away from the landfill and additionally, it's great for our community. The compost goes right back into our community. It goes right back into our soils, to our parks," she said.

Rose said 66-percent of household waste can be reused.

There are various locations you recyclable items can be dropped off around town. For a complete list click here.

If you would like to participate in the organics green curb carts you can call the city.

They are $3.00 per month. That phone number is 940-761-7977.

Samantha Forester, Newschannel 6

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

