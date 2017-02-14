WF Animal Reclaim Center hopes new wing will decrease euthanasia rates

The Wichita Falls Animal Reclaim Center now has an 18 kennel adoption wing, an addition some hope will help continue to decrease the euthanasia rate.

The ceremony was held Tuesday morning.

The rate has been steadily going down since 2011.

The numbers have decreased by 25 to 30 percent the last six years.

Workers are happy about the downward trend, but admit the number is too high.

The new wing will allow them to hold more animals for a longer period of time.

"With our two runs that we have full of dogs, we can only hold four to six dogs at a time for adoption," Katrena Mitchell, the Wichita Falls Animal Services Administrator said. "This allows us to hold up to 18."

Two years ago the Wichita Falls Department of Public Health went to city council with a proposal to add an adoption wing onto the recently built center.

It is no longer a dream, but a reality.

"It really validates the work that we do here at the Animal Services Center," Lou Kreidler, Wichita Falls Director of Health said. "And working towards a community where we really can take care of the animals in our community the way that they should be."

Animal services receives an average of 350 cats and dogs each month, but why?

"The reason that we get so many of these animals is because people aren't committed to them," Mitchell said. "We need people to be forever homes for these guys."

Kreidler said it is just part of the solution.

"Getting people working with pets to spay and neuter their animals and understanding that all of the backyard breeding and the unwanted animals that we have in our communities is the real problem," Kreidler said.

Kreidler and Mitchell believe the city will benefit from the expansion.

"It really does give the citizens of Wichita Falls a wide variety to pick and choose from to find that perfect fit for their family," Kreidler said.

"Come meet the dogs, meet the cats that we have, our pig," Mitchell said. "Fall in love."

In honor of the grand opening, animal services offered $14 adoptions.

The staff encourages anyone to come by to see the animals and consider adoption for their next pet.

Mitchell said right now animals have to be put down nearly every week despite the downward trend.

With the new wing, that will no longer be the case.

